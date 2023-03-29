We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Hg Oven Grill & Bbq Cleaner 500Ml

Hg Oven Grill & Bbq Cleaner 500Ml

4.5(28)
Write a review

£6.50

£13.00/litre

Hg Oven Grill & Bbq Cleaner 500MlProduct and tips? See: hg.euConsumer Services?Call: +44 (0) 1279 598360
With HG oven, grill & barbecue cleaner it is quick and easy to remove caked-on and burnt-in grease from ovens, grills, barbecues and even from baking sheets. Normally, removing caked-on food and grease from an oven, grill, barbecue or baking sheet is quite a job, but it becomes easy with HG oven, grill & barbecue cleaner.
HG Does what it promises.
German Consumer Test Institute
Foam formula for better bonding and absorption5 minutes absorption timeRemoves all types of greaseAlso suitable for stainless-steel hobs
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Contains a.o.: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates < 5%

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Press the nozzle at the front side and turn a quarter. If you have used the bottle before, remnants of the liquid may be left in the nozzle, causing it to work less well when you reuse the bottle. Before reusing the bottle, we recommend you rinse the nozzle with hot tap water, e.g. by running the water through the air holes at the side of the foam pipe. Spray HG oven, grill and barbecue cleaner on the surface to be cleaned. If you treat stainless-steel parts, treat them as a whole to prevent colour difference. Leave for 3-5 minutes to work before wiping off with a damp sponge. After wiping away all of the grease, rinse several times with hot water. Repeat the application 2 or 3 times on heavily marked barbecue grills and hot plates. Turn the nozzle a quarter backwards after use (blocking position). For the best results, warm up the oven until the bottom is lukewarm. Before use check the surface temperature of the appliance which should not exceed 30°C. Thereafter use on appliance surface as directed.

View all Furniture Polish & Specialist Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here