Hg Oven Grill & Bbq Cleaner 500Ml Product and tips? See: hg.eu Consumer Services? Call: +44 (0) 1279 598360

With HG oven, grill & barbecue cleaner it is quick and easy to remove caked-on and burnt-in grease from ovens, grills, barbecues and even from baking sheets. Normally, removing caked-on food and grease from an oven, grill, barbecue or baking sheet is quite a job, but it becomes easy with HG oven, grill & barbecue cleaner.

HG Does what it promises.

German Consumer Test Institute

Foam formula for better bonding and absorption 5 minutes absorption time Removes all types of grease Also suitable for stainless-steel hobs

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Contains a.o.: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates < 5%

Net Contents

500ml ℮

