Tesco Finest Raw Jumbo King Prawns 165G

Good prawn
I marinate it first with cooking wine,salt pepper then dip them in flavour mixed with water then deep fry them it taste good.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 62kcal
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging Pan fry in a little oil over a high heat for 3 - 4 minutes, turning frequently.
Packed in United Kingdom
2 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
165g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|263kJ / 62kcal
|218kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.3g
|11.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
