By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 150G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy254kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
  • Plump, skilfully prepared and gently cooked for flavour. Our prawns have been carefully selected from the warm waters of farms that follow our strict welfare standards. Prepared and ready to eat. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Plump, juicy and gently cooked with a delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Label. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (75g)
Energy339kJ / 80kcal254kJ / 60kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.3g
Sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein18.4g13.8g
Salt1.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Prawns with a diffetence

5 stars

Well worth the money ,nice and tasty

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Seafood Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here