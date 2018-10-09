Tesco Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 150G

Prawns with a diffetence
Well worth the money ,nice and tasty
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Packed in United Kingdom
2 Servings
Label. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|339kJ / 80kcal
|254kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|18.4g
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
