Tesco Diced Onion 400g

Great content, terrible packaging
Very practical to use when in a hurry or when you can’t be bothered to chop. The packaging of this as well as the rest of the range of frozen veg is badly designed though. The resealable opening at the top is too small which makes it difficult to get the contents out.
easy peasy
Not bad at all...
The onions are nice but the size for me is a little too large but all in all a quick way to cook a meal without having to chop.
recommend, time saver
Good product, nice onion, not a lot else to say, convienient
Great time saver!
I batch cook and ready prepared veg is a great time saver and no waste
So handy and easy to use
