Tesco Free From White Rolls 4 Pack

3.5(5)
Tesco Free From White Rolls 4 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.45/each
One roll
  • Energy648kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 864kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free white bread rolls.
  • White rolls made with tapioca starch, rice flour and potato starch dusted with rice flour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten, wheat & milk free
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Egg White, Psyllium Husk Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Yeast, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

4 x Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (75g)
Energy864kJ / 206kcal648kJ / 154kcal
Fat4.1g3.1g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate33.0g24.8g
Sugars1.6g1.2g
Fibre9.1g6.8g
Protein4.6g3.5g
Salt1.1g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Soft and tastes good.

4 stars

Beautifully soft, first gluten free roll I've enjoyed eating. The best I've tried out of several different brands.

Not bad

4 stars

Better than Genius rolls - slightly dry, but not bad for GF bread

Best gluten free rolls on the market

5 stars

These are the best gluten free rolls on the market. I run a B&B and guests who have asked for them love them, some couldn't believe they are gluten free as they are so tasty! Thanks Tesco

Not as good as before... :-(

3 stars

These buns used to be so so good, soft and light and delicious, but lately they have been really hard and dry... what did you do Tescos??

Need to buy daily for best quality but empty shelf

1 stars

Shelf life poor, mouldy in a few days. The previous long life ones much better.

