Tesco Free From White Rolls 4 Pack

Soft and tastes good.
Beautifully soft, first gluten free roll I've enjoyed eating. The best I've tried out of several different brands.
Not bad
Better than Genius rolls - slightly dry, but not bad for GF bread
Best gluten free rolls on the market
These are the best gluten free rolls on the market. I run a B&B and guests who have asked for them love them, some couldn't believe they are gluten free as they are so tasty! Thanks Tesco
Not as good as before... :-(
These buns used to be so so good, soft and light and delicious, but lately they have been really hard and dry... what did you do Tescos??
Need to buy daily for best quality but empty shelf
Shelf life poor, mouldy in a few days. The previous long life ones much better.