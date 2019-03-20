By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Led Filament Candle 40W Bayonet Cap

Tesco Led Filament Candle 40W Bayonet Cap
£ 3.50
£3.50/each
  • - 1 pack
  • - 40W
  • - Bayonet cap B22d
  • With a candle shape, this 40W filament LED bulb from Tesco puts out 470 lumens of warm white light. It is easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Functional Name - LED Filament Candle
  • Variant - 40W BC
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A++
  • Input power (Watts) - 4
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 470
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Incorrectly advertised and over-priced.

1 stars

Great bulbs but incorrectly advertised. They are not 40W they are 4W. They are also somewhat expensive compared to other outlets.

