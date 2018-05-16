Irn Bru Xtra 8X330ml

- Energy12kJ 3kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ/1kcal
Product Description
- Sparkling Low Calorie Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
- Visit us at www.irn-bru.co.uk, like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter @irnbru
- We've added even more of the unique IRN-BRU taste made to our secret recipe.
- New IRN-BRU Xtra has no calories and all of the sugar taken out.
- BRU'd In Scotland Since 1901 To A Secret Recipe Of 32 Flavours With A Spirit That's As Bold As Its Taste. You Can't Describe It, Because There's Nothing Like It.
- The Strong Soft Drink
- An indescribable brand with a phenomenal taste. Throughout the years, IRN-BRU's irreverent and humorous advertising has continued to entertain and refresh fans up and down the country.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- New IRN-BRU Xtra
- Xtra Taste. No Sugar
- A new IRN-BRU which is Big on taste and has no sugar
- Pack size: 2640ML
- No sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool
Number of uses
Each multipack contains 8 x 330ml cans
Warnings
- Sunset Yellow & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Name and address
- Freepost RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Glasgow,
- G68 9HD,
- UK.
- www.irn-bru.co.uk
- consumercare@agbarr.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|4kJ/1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
Sunset Yellow & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
