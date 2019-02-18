By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Irn Bru Xtra 2Ltr

5(1)Write a review
Irn Bru Xtra 2Ltr

Rest of shelf

Each 250ml serving* contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Visit us at www.irn-bru.co.uk, like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter @irnbru
  • We've added even more of the unique IRN-BRU taste made to our secret recipe.
  • New IRN-BRU Xtra has no calories and all of the sugar taken out.
  • BRU'd In Scotland Since 1901 To A Secret Recipe Of 32 Flavours With A Spirit That's As Bold As Its Taste. You Can't Describe It, Because There's Nothing Like It.
  • The Strong Soft Drink
  • An indescribable brand with a phenomenal taste. Throughout the years, IRN-BRU's irreverent and humorous advertising has continued to entertain and refresh fans up and down the country.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • New IRN-BRU Xtra
  • Xtra Taste. No Sugar
  • A new IRN-BRU which is Big on taste and has no sugar
  • Pack size: 2L
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Number of uses

Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Sunset Yellow & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.
  • www.irn-bru.co.uk
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Net Contents

2l ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best drink ever

5 stars

Best drink ever

