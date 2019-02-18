Irn Bru Xtra 2Ltr

Best drink ever
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ/1kcal
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine, Ammonium Ferric Citrate & Quinine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (E211), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R)
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle
Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
2l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|4kJ/1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Sunset Yellow & Ponceau 4R: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
