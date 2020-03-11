By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bulldog Original Beard Balm 75Ml

Bulldog Original Beard Balm 75Ml
£ 5.00
£6.67/100ml

Offer

  • All our products are purpose built for men and contain amazing natural ingredients.
  • This beard balm contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Specially formulated to provide light hold, soften and condition the beard.
  • Green Dot
  • Plastic - Jar - 100% recycled
  • Conditions & provides light hold
  • With natural ingredients
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Sodium Polyitaconate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Benzoic Acid, Tocopherol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Linalool, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Citronellol, Geraniol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, *A blend of natural ingredients

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Rub a small amount into hands and apply evenly over beard.

Name and address

  • Bulldog Skincare,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Edgewell Personal Care:
  • Australia, Pty Ltd,
  • 11 Talavera Road,
  • NSW 2113.
  • Edgewell Personal Care:
  • Australia, Pty Ltd,

Return to

  • Bulldog Skincare,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.
  • bulldogskincare.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Wonderful item makes the women go crazy

5 stars

Wonderful item makes the women go crazy

