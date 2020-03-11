Bulldog Original Beard Oil 30Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Original Beard Oil
- All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.
- This beard oil contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Specially formulated to soften, tame and condition your beard.
- Man's Best Friend
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
- With natural ingredients
- Good shopping guide ethical company
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Limonene, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Tocopherol, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Citral, Camellia Sinenis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, *A blend of Natural Ingredients
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Drop the desired amount of oil into palm. Apply evenly to facial hair and skin.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare For Men,
- 124-128 Barlby Road,
- London,
- W10 6BL,
- UK.
Return to
- Bulldog Skincare For Men,
- 124-128 Barlby Road,
- London,
- W10 6BL,
- UK.
- bulldogskincare.com
Net Contents
30ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020