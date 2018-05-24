Tesco Jkssw16 White Stainless Steel Kettle New

Stylish kettle
I bought my kettle two weeks ago , my friend saw it and asked me to order her one as well . Very good value and stylish.
Compact and efficient
I bought this kettle recently as part of a small colour change in our kitchen. While it's a bit noisy on start up it soon quietens. At 1.5 litres is is sufficient for two people.
Good Quality But Noisy!
Great looking kettle, good quality but VERY noisy!
excellent product
nice to look at boiles quickly ideal for small and large boilup
Nicely designed
Bought last week. Looks luvly in my kitchen. It's quite a bit noisier than my plastic kettle, but good for a stainless steel one
Noisey
Really liked the look of it but it was so noisey I returned it.
Excellent
Had for a few months, very sleek looking and works
LEAKED WATER
I BROUGHT THIS KETTLE LAST NOVEMBER AND WAS VERY HAPPY WITH IT UNTIL I SWITCHED IT ON A FEW DAYS AGO AND WATER STARTED POURING OUT FROM UNDERNEATH THE KETTLE
Fantastic value
Great design for the price, boils quickly and looks good
Smart kettle
This kettle looks good and boils water! It is a little noisy, and using the lid release button leaves the lid not fully open. The water level indicator is not easy to see when filling the kettle.