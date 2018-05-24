By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jkssw16 White Stainless Steel Kettle New

4.5(74)Write a review
£ 20.00
Product Description

  • 360° rotating base \n
  • Concealed heating element \n
  • 1.7L capacity \n
  • - Concealed heating element
  • - Large 1.7L capacity
  • - Rapid boil stainless steel kettle
  • Housed in a distinctive white coloured stainless steel body, the Tesco JKSSW16 kettle is a great looking and practical addition to any busy kitchen.
  • It has a generous 1.7-litre capacity and features a pop-up stainless steel lid and a single water window for easy filling.
  • With a 3kW rapid boil function, the kettle is perfect for a quick cup of tea or a round of drinks.
  • The 360º power base offers convenient left or right-handed use, while integrated cord storage helps keep surfaces tidy and clutter free.
  • The Tesco JKSSW16 kettle also benefits from an on/off light indicator, overheat protection, concealed heating element and removable and washable limescale filter.
  • Matching toasters available Tesco 4TSSW15 White Stainless Steel 4 Slice Toaster and Tesco 2TSSW15 White Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster

Information

74 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Stylish kettle

5 stars

I bought my kettle two weeks ago , my friend saw it and asked me to order her one as well . Very good value and stylish.

Compact and efficient

4 stars

I bought this kettle recently as part of a small colour change in our kitchen. While it's a bit noisy on start up it soon quietens. At 1.5 litres is is sufficient for two people.

Good Quality But Noisy!

4 stars

Great looking kettle, good quality but VERY noisy!

excellent product

5 stars

nice to look at boiles quickly ideal for small and large boilup

Nicely designed

4 stars

Bought last week. Looks luvly in my kitchen. It's quite a bit noisier than my plastic kettle, but good for a stainless steel one

Noisey

1 stars

Really liked the look of it but it was so noisey I returned it.

Excellent

5 stars

Had for a few months, very sleek looking and works

LEAKED WATER

1 stars

I BROUGHT THIS KETTLE LAST NOVEMBER AND WAS VERY HAPPY WITH IT UNTIL I SWITCHED IT ON A FEW DAYS AGO AND WATER STARTED POURING OUT FROM UNDERNEATH THE KETTLE

Fantastic value

5 stars

Great design for the price, boils quickly and looks good

Smart kettle

4 stars

This kettle looks good and boils water! It is a little noisy, and using the lid release button leaves the lid not fully open. The water level indicator is not easy to see when filling the kettle.

