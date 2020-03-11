Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser 236Ml
Product Description
- Oily Skin Cleanser
- Recommended as a daily cleanser for oily or combination skin.
- Removes surface oils, dirt, skin debris and light make up with a gentle foaming action
- Non-comedogenic (Does not block pores)
- Ideal for morning and evening facial cleansing
- Face, for oily or combination skin
- Removes excess oil without drying
- Gentle foaming action
- Soap free
- Pack size: 236ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Disodium EDTA, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Methylparaben, Panthenol, Parfum, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laurate, Sodium Sulfate, FIL.0107.V03
Produce of
Made in Canada
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Massage a small amount onto wet skin. Rinse.
Name and address
- Galderma (UK) Ltd,
- Meridien House,
- 69-71 Clarendon Road,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD17 1DS.
Net Contents
236ml ℮
