Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser 236Ml

£ 5.66
£2.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Oily Skin Cleanser
  • Recommended as a daily cleanser for oily or combination skin.
  • Removes surface oils, dirt, skin debris and light make up with a gentle foaming action
  • Non-comedogenic (Does not block pores)
  • Ideal for morning and evening facial cleansing
  • Face, for oily or combination skin
  • Removes excess oil without drying
  • Gentle foaming action
  • Soap free
  • Pack size: 236ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Disodium EDTA, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Methylparaben, Panthenol, Parfum, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Laurate, Sodium Sulfate, FIL.0107.V03

Produce of

Made in Canada

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Massage a small amount onto wet skin. Rinse.

Name and address

  • Galderma (UK) Ltd,
  • Meridien House,
  • 69-71 Clarendon Road,
  • Watford,
  • Herts,
  • WD17 1DS.

Net Contents

236ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

