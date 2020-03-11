Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion 236Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Moisturising Lotion
- Clinically proven to bind water to the skin and prevent moisture loss. Quick absorption and long-lasting hydration of the outer-most layer of the skin. Helps maintain skin's natural protective barrier.
- Provides immediate soothing and softening. Fragrance-free and lanolin-free formulation, appropriate for sensitive or dry skin. Specifically formulated to hydrate sensitive or dry skin.
- Body - dry, sensitive skin
- Soothes and hydrates
- Fragrance-free
- Non-comedogenic
- Pack size: 236ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Cetearyl Alcohol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Benzyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ceteareth-20, Citric Acid, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Sodium Anisate, Sodium Levulinate, Stearoxytrimethylsilane, Stearyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, FIL.1001.V00
Produce of
Made in Canada
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Can be applied daily to the face and body as often as needed.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Galderma (UK) Ltd,
- Meridien House,
- 69-71 Clarendon Road,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD17 1DS.
Return to
- Galderma (UK) Ltd,
- Meridien House,
- 69-71 Clarendon Road,
- Watford,
- Herts,
- WD17 1DS.
Net Contents
236ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020