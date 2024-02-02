Dr Oetker Gluten Free Ristorante Salame 315G

Gluten Free Frozen Pizza Richly Topped with Tomato Sauce, a Blend of Lactose Free Mozzarella & Edam Cheese and Salami on a Thin and Crispy Base.

Discover a delicious taste of Italian sunshine with a gluten free frozen pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante. Our thin and crispy, gluten free pizza crust is topped with our signature tomato passata, creamy, lactose free mozzarella & edam cheese and delicious salami. A delicious Italian inspired gluten free salami pizza with a perfect balance of ingredients. That's what makes Pizza Ristorante.

Gluten Free Lactose Free* No added colours No artificial flavours Fully recyclable packaging

Pack size: 315G

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Blend of Mozzarella and Edam Cheese (15 %), Rice Flour, Water, Salami (12 %) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Potato Starch, Potato Flakes, Pea Protein, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Modified Starch, Oregano, Spices, Garlic, Dextrose

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya, Mustard., Made with peas which are legumes. People with severe allergies to legumes like Peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of an allergy. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves two people

Net Contents

315g ℮

