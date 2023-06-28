We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr Oetker Ristorante Gluten Free Mozzarella Pizza 370G
Dr Oetker Ristorante Gluten Free Mozzarella Pizza 370G

Dr Oetker Ristorante Gluten Free Mozzarella Pizza 370G

5(3)
£3.60

£0.97/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 pizza contains
Energy
1836kJ
438kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
20g

-

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.1g

-

46%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

-

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100 g

Gluten free frozen pizza richly topped with tomato sauce, lactose free mozzarella & Edam cheese and cherry tomatoes on a thin and crispy base.Love Ristorante? For exciting updates, follow us on our socials.
Want a little something to brighten your day? Experience the taste of Italian sunshine with Pizza Ristorante. Our gluten free mozzarella cheese pizza is deliciously topped with tomato passata, cherry tomatoes, lactose free* mozzarella cheese and basil.**Lactose content <0.01 g/100 g.
At Pizza Ristorante we create a wide range of pizzas inspired by Italy, with thin and crispy bases and toppings that burst with flavour. Have you tried our Gluten Free and Lactose Free* Salame pizza?
Crossed Grain Symbol - DE-103-001
Gluten FreeLactose Free*Suitable for vegetarians flavoursNo artificial flavoursNo artificial flavoursFully recyclable packaging
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Mozzarella Cheese (20%), Tomato Puree, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cherry Tomatoes (8%), Edam Cheese (5%), Potato Flakes, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Pea Protein, Yeast, Sugar, Basil, Salt, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spinach, Parsley, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Milk Proteins, Pepper, Dextrose, Oregano, Paprika, Spices, Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Net Contents

370g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

