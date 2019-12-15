Raffaello 4 Pack 40G

Product Description
- Crisp Coconut Specialty with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond
- Raffaello Treat Pack 4 Pieces; Crisp Coconut Speciality with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond
- Raffaello, Try Something Deliciously Different. Raffaello is the perfect alternative to your classic box of chocolates.
- Raffaello is a Harmonious blend of carefully selected ingredients: White Californian almonds and coconut from the Pacific Islands.
- Crisp coconut speciality with smooth coconut filling and a whole almond
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Desiccated Coconut 25.5%, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See Side.
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|2606/628 kJ/kcal
|Fat
|48.6 g
|of which saturates
|29.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|38.3 g
|of which sugars
|33.3 g
|Protein
|7.2 g
|Salt
|0.305 g
