Raffaello 4 Pack 40G

Raffaello 4 Pack 40G
£ 1.25
£3.13/100g

Product Description

  • Crisp Coconut Specialty with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond
  Visit us at www.ferrero.co.uk and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RaffaelloUKandIreland/
  • Raffaello Treat Pack 4 Pieces; Crisp Coconut Speciality with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond
  • Raffaello, Try Something Deliciously Different. Raffaello is the perfect alternative to your classic box of chocolates.
  • Raffaello is a Harmonious blend of carefully selected ingredients: White Californian almonds and coconut from the Pacific Islands.
  • Crisp coconut speciality with smooth coconut filling and a whole almond
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Desiccated Coconut 25.5%, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See Side.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.
  Visit us at www.ferrero-range.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 2606/628 kJ/kcal
Fat 48.6 g
of which saturates 29.7 g
Carbohydrate 38.3 g
of which sugars 33.3 g
Protein 7.2 g
Salt 0.305 g

