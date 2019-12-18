By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Snowy Fingers 230G

Cadbury Snowy Fingers 230G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.09/100g

Be Treatwise. Each 21 g (approx. 3 biscuits) contains
  • Energy471 kJ 113 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.1 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5 g
    18%
  • Sugars8.3 g
    9%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241 kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp biscuits partially covered in white chocolate (33 %) and milk chocolate (20 %).
  • The best of both!
  • If you can't decide between Cadbury milk chocolate fingers and white chocolate fingers, then these snowy fingers are a festive dream come true!
  • Every finger is covered in Milk and White Chocolate.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk) and Milk Proteins, Milk Fat, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before end: see side of pack.

Number of uses

1 pack contains 10-11 servings. 1 serving = 21g ≈ 3 biscuits

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

2 x 115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 21 g serving (approx. 3 biscuits)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2241 kJ471 kJ8400 kJ /
-536 kcal113 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 29 g6.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 17 g3.5 g20 g
Carbohydrate 61 g13 g260 g
of which Sugars 40 g8.3 g90 g
Fibre 1.4 g0.3 g-
Protein 6.2 g1.3 g50 g
Salt 0.39 g0.08 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

