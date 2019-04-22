Tesco Baby Corn 130G

horrible brown marks
please can you make sure i get them without brown marks on them really off putting , the last lot i received went straight in the bin
never had these befor. love them in stir fyers so
never had these befor. love them in stir fyers so small,
Awful quality, don’t last til their BBD
I honestly don’t know why we keep on buying these. It seems every week we go to use the baby sweetcorns to find that they look awful, despite being well within their best before date. Sometimes it is like that on purchase, other times it is within a day or two of receiving them (kept refrigerated). We don’t have this issue with ones bought elsewhere, just Tesco! I really wouldn’t recommend these. We have thrown more out than we have used and we haven’t bothered to complain because it’s just not worth it - but over time it gets very frustrating at the waste of money constantly.