By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Baby Corn 130G

2.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Baby Corn 130G
£ 1.20
£9.24/kg
per 65g
  • Energy114kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Baby Corn
  • Harvested by Hand Carefully grown for their sweet flavour and crunchy bite
  • Harvested by Hand Carefully grown for their sweet flavour and crunchy bite
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Babycorn

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of India, Mozambique, Senegal, Kenya, Zambia

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging and wash before use.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 3-5 mins
    Pre-heat wok or frying pan with 10ml oil over a moderate heat. Stir fry fo 3-5 minutes or until tender.

    Steam
    Time: 4-5 mins
    Place baby corn in a steamer for 4-5 minutes or until tender.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 65g
Energy175kJ / 42kcal114kJ / 27kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g4.2g
Sugars5.0g3.3g
Fibre2.6g1.7g
Protein2.0g1.3g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

horrible brown marks

2 stars

please can you make sure i get them without brown marks on them really off putting , the last lot i received went straight in the bin

never had these befor. love them in stir fyers so

5 stars

never had these befor. love them in stir fyers so small,

Awful quality, don’t last til their BBD

1 stars

I honestly don’t know why we keep on buying these. It seems every week we go to use the baby sweetcorns to find that they look awful, despite being well within their best before date. Sometimes it is like that on purchase, other times it is within a day or two of receiving them (kept refrigerated). We don’t have this issue with ones bought elsewhere, just Tesco! I really wouldn’t recommend these. We have thrown more out than we have used and we haven’t bothered to complain because it’s just not worth it - but over time it gets very frustrating at the waste of money constantly.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mangetout 150G

£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Tesco Sugar Snap Peas 150G

£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G

£ 0.77
£3.50/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here