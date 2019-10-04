Tesco Stringless Beans 180G

Very very Stringy!
Not stringless...for two weeks uneatable. Very very stringy!
They come all the way from Morocco!!! When you buy on the internet you can't tell where a product comes from, I think it's time we did now
Don’t Bother!!
These beans were disgusting and I certainly wouldn’t have bought them if I had been able to pick them myself. Sometimes I think that Tesco’s get rid of their older stock to customers buying online!! My advice to anyone buying these online is don’t bother. I would have brought them back to the shop if i has the time and the petrol money to waste. Posted this review instead.
Very disappointed
Bought on Thursday. Put straight in fridge. Two days later they had all turned completely mouldy. So went straight in the bin.Very disappointed.
Fit For The Bin.
This was the second time that I ordered these beans and each time they were going off. They went in the bin. My experience of no sell by date or plus so many days is a bad one. It has turned out more wasteful than having a best/sell by date.
Disappointed no stringless beans
I always used to be able to order these beans every week, on line They were very good and cooked very well. Last two weeks I have not been available to order on line, which is very disappointing.
Can you please tell me why i can buy these instore but can't buy them on line thanx