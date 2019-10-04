By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stringless Beans 180G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Stringless Beans 180G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

per 90g
  • Energy110kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Stringless beans.
  • Harvested by hand Tender beans carefully grown for their sweet flavour
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selected produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our stringless beans are grown in carefully tended fields where they are harvested daily and specially selected for their tenderness and sweet flavour.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • High in folic acid
  • Pack size: 180g
  • High in folic acid

Information

Ingredients

Stringless Beans

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use. Remove stalk. Slice if required.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 3-5 minutes or until tender.
Drain and serve.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 6-7 minutes or until tender. Remove stalk. Slice if required.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Morocco

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 90g
Energy122kJ / 29kcal110kJ / 26kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.8g
Sugars2.8g2.5g
Fibre3.4g3.1g
Protein1.6g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C18.0mg (23%NRV)16.0mg (20%NRV)
Folic Acid60.0µg (30%NRV)54.0µg (27%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very very Stringy!

1 stars

Not stringless...for two weeks uneatable. Very very stringy!

They come all the way from Morocco!!! When you buy

3 stars

They come all the way from Morocco!!! When you buy on the internet you can't tell where a product comes from, I think it's time we did now

Don’t Bother!!

1 stars

These beans were disgusting and I certainly wouldn’t have bought them if I had been able to pick them myself. Sometimes I think that Tesco’s get rid of their older stock to customers buying online!! My advice to anyone buying these online is don’t bother. I would have brought them back to the shop if i has the time and the petrol money to waste. Posted this review instead.

Very disappointed

1 stars

Bought on Thursday. Put straight in fridge. Two days later they had all turned completely mouldy. So went straight in the bin.Very disappointed.

Fit For The Bin.

1 stars

This was the second time that I ordered these beans and each time they were going off. They went in the bin. My experience of no sell by date or plus so many days is a bad one. It has turned out more wasteful than having a best/sell by date.

Disappointed no stringless beans

5 stars

I always used to be able to order these beans every week, on line They were very good and cooked very well. Last two weeks I have not been available to order on line, which is very disappointing.

Can you please tell me why i can buy these instore

4 stars

Can you please tell me why i can buy these instore but can't buy them on line thanx

