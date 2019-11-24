By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Runner Beans 180G

1.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Runner Beans 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg
per 90g
  • Energy84kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Runner beans.
  • Harvested by hand The classic bean grown for their crunch and full flavour
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Runner Beans

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Kenya, Guatemala

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Using a sharp knife, cut through the top and continue down the side to remove the tough side. Wash before use.

    Hob
    Time: 5-6 mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6  minutes or until tender.

    Steam
    Time: 7-8 mins
    Place in a steamer for 7-8 minutes or until tender.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 90g
Energy93kJ / 22kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.3g2.1g
Sugars2.0g1.8g
Fibre1.9g1.7g
Protein1.2g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C10.0mg (13%NRV)9.0mg (11%NRV)
Folic Acid42.0µg (21%NRV)37.8µg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Small pack

2 stars

Tiny packet, only 6 beans, if you want 1 of your 5 a day you will need 3 packets. Tough as old boots as well some of them.

the runner beans from kenya are very poor quality

1 stars

the runner beans from kenya are very poor quality and i dont by them in winter.

Increasingly poor quality as the winter progressed

1 stars

I took to buying these over the winter, once my own stocks had run out. but they seemed to deteriorate as the weeks went by. Initially, they were covered in brown spots, but the last pack I bought were only fit for growing my own plants from. One of the pods weighed 50g - an inedible monster! It's in the farmers' interests to leave the pods to grow as large as possible before picking, as they sell by weight, but Tesco should demand a maximum weight per pod. Tesco are excellent at refunding any products the customer complains about, but I gave up complaining about these beans and just stopped buying them.

Tough and stringy

2 stars

Very tough and stringy. Very disappointed in these.

Only fit for the compost!

1 stars

Received these in my order and they were brown and mouldy. Straight into bin and one less veg for Sunday dinner. Very disappointing!

