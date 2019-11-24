Tesco Runner Beans 180G

Small pack
Tiny packet, only 6 beans, if you want 1 of your 5 a day you will need 3 packets. Tough as old boots as well some of them.
the runner beans from kenya are very poor quality and i dont by them in winter.
Increasingly poor quality as the winter progressed
I took to buying these over the winter, once my own stocks had run out. but they seemed to deteriorate as the weeks went by. Initially, they were covered in brown spots, but the last pack I bought were only fit for growing my own plants from. One of the pods weighed 50g - an inedible monster! It's in the farmers' interests to leave the pods to grow as large as possible before picking, as they sell by weight, but Tesco should demand a maximum weight per pod. Tesco are excellent at refunding any products the customer complains about, but I gave up complaining about these beans and just stopped buying them.
Tough and stringy
Very tough and stringy. Very disappointed in these.
Only fit for the compost!
Received these in my order and they were brown and mouldy. Straight into bin and one less veg for Sunday dinner. Very disappointing!