Tesco Sugar Snap Peas 150G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Sugar Snap Peas 150G
£ 1.00
£6.67/kg
per 75g
  • Energy119kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 159kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Sugarsnaps.
  For more great recipes, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Harvested by hand Sweet, whole pods picked for their size and crisp texture
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our Sugarsnaps are grown in carefully tended fields where the pods are harvested by hand and specially selected for their size, maturity and sweet flavour.
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • High in vitamin C
  • Pack size: 150g
  • High in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Sugarsnap Peas

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer. Steam over a pan of simmering water for 3-4 minutes or until tender.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir-fry for 4-5 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Peru, USA, Zimbabwe, United Kingdom

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 75g
Energy159kJ / 38kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.8g3.6g
Sugars3.7g2.8g
Fibre1.5g1.1g
Protein3.4g2.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C32mg (40%NRV)24mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought on saturday for sunday lunch.Shrivled and

1 stars

Bought on saturday for sunday lunch.Shrivled and one actually had mould.Disappointed picker .Do better next time

Mouldy goods

1 stars

Why do Tesco no longer put dates on these? I had to throw away my last bag as they were going mouldy - within 4 days of delivery. Why no sell by date any more?

slimey, no sell by date and from china which I don

1 stars

slimey, no sell by date and from china which I dont think they used to be ...

Check carefully before buying

3 stars

The packets are no longer date-stamped - I found two mouldy pods in my packet. Bring back Use-By dates!

Absolutely delicious. Try them!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Try them!

yum yum

5 stars

Tesco Sugar Snap Peas I love snacking on these when I'm peckish between meals enid

