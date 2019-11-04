Tesco Sugar Snap Peas 150G

Bought on saturday for sunday lunch.Shrivled and
Bought on saturday for sunday lunch.Shrivled and one actually had mould.Disappointed picker .Do better next time
Mouldy goods
Why do Tesco no longer put dates on these? I had to throw away my last bag as they were going mouldy - within 4 days of delivery. Why no sell by date any more?
slimey, no sell by date and from china which I don
slimey, no sell by date and from china which I dont think they used to be ...
Check carefully before buying
The packets are no longer date-stamped - I found two mouldy pods in my packet. Bring back Use-By dates!
Absolutely delicious. Try them!
Absolutely delicious. Try them!
yum yum
Tesco Sugar Snap Peas I love snacking on these when I'm peckish between meals enid