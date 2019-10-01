By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cranberry Juice 1 Litre

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Cranberry Juice 1 Litre
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy125kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Cranberry juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
  • CRISP & TART With pressed cranberries, specially blended to a fruity recipe Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We work closely together, evolving our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cranberry Juice From Concentrate (24%), Cranberry Purée (3%), Sugar, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy83kJ / 20kcal125kJ / 29kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.4g6.6g
Sugars4.2g6.3g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product. Not bitter.

4 stars

Not bitter, as the others say and I was surprised how long it lasted once opened, in the fridge.

Disappointing

3 stars

It's rather sweet and could do without sweetener. Adding lemon juice helped a little.

Refreshing

5 stars

My husbands favourite

Good for my health

5 stars

Excellent juice I also dri nk the cherry juice and awaiting it to come back into stock thank you

juice

5 stars

I love the taste nice and refreshing good value for money.

Great flavours

4 stars

I bought this drink a few weeks ago and I absolutely love the drink. It has many flavours which make it tasty. Absolutely love the drink.

It is very nice juice but my favourite in this range is cherry but for some reason it has been unavailable thus last month

4 stars

This juice tastes great and I drink a glass of it every morning but the cherry is best y far

