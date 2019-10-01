Tesco Cranberry Juice 1 Litre

Good product. Not bitter.
Not bitter, as the others say and I was surprised how long it lasted once opened, in the fridge.
Disappointing
It's rather sweet and could do without sweetener. Adding lemon juice helped a little.
Refreshing
My husbands favourite
Good for my health
Excellent juice I also dri nk the cherry juice and awaiting it to come back into stock thank you
juice
I love the taste nice and refreshing good value for money.
Great flavours
I bought this drink a few weeks ago and I absolutely love the drink. It has many flavours which make it tasty. Absolutely love the drink.
It is very nice juice but my favourite in this range is cherry but for some reason it has been unavailable thus last month
This juice tastes great and I drink a glass of it every morning but the cherry is best y far