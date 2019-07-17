By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cranberry & Raspberry Juice 1 Litre

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Cranberry & Raspberry Juice 1 Litre

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 150ml
  • Energy120kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ / 19kcal

Product Description

  • Cranberry and raspberry juice drink with sugar, sweetener and added vitamin C.
  • SHARP & SUBTLY SWEET With pressed berries, specially blended to a fruity recipe Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We work closely together, evolving our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SHARP & SUBTLY SWEET With pressed berries, specially blended to a fruity recipe Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We work closely together, evolving our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cranberry Juice From Concentrate (6%), Raspberry Juice From Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Cranberry Purée (3%), Flavourings, Malic Acid, Thickener (Pectin), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy80kJ / 19kcal120kJ / 28kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.3g6.5g
Sugars3.8g5.7g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C30mg (38%NRV)45mg (56%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Cordial

1 stars

Check the ingredients concentrate + 86% water....It's cordial. Thanks again Tesco.. every little helps.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here