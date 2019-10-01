Tesco Cherry Juice 1 Litre

Cherrylicious
So nice, you can actually taste cherries, far superior to the other cherry juice sold at Tesco which is more expensive. Please get some more in stock
Very good !
When will this product next be available please ? I ask because I rate it highly ! (Far superior to the other style you stock).
STRANGE TASTE
This had the strangest taste! I tried diluting it and it was worse, I definitely don't recommend.
excellent for making ice lollies with. Pour juice into lolly mold and freeze. The lollies are very nice and cheaper than buying lollies.