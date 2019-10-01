By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cherry Juice 1 Litre

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Cherry Juice 1 Litre
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy140kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Cherry juice drink with sweetener.
  • SWEET & REFRESHING With pressed cherries, specially blended to a fruity recipe Our drinks experts have been creating juices and juice drinks in Somerset for more than 30 years. We work closely together, evolving our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cherry Juice (25%), Cherry Purée (5%), Apple Juice, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy93kJ / 22kcal140kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.3g0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.1g4.6g
Sugars3.1g4.6g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein1.3g2.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Cherrylicious

5 stars

So nice, you can actually taste cherries, far superior to the other cherry juice sold at Tesco which is more expensive. Please get some more in stock

Very good !

5 stars

When will this product next be available please ? I ask because I rate it highly ! (Far superior to the other style you stock).

STRANGE TASTE

1 stars

This had the strangest taste! I tried diluting it and it was worse, I definitely don't recommend.

excellent for making ice lollies with. Pour juice

4 stars

excellent for making ice lollies with. Pour juice into lolly mold and freeze. The lollies are very nice and cheaper than buying lollies.

