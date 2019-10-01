Tesco 100% Pressed Tomato Juice 1L

Extremely nice
lovely !!!
Good
Good taste and good value for money
Juice ok but not in plastic bottle!
You should not sell such a product in a plastic bottle!
Really great tomato juice
My husband has had a glass of tomato juice every morning for probably 50+ years so is somewhat of a connoisseur. Previous to finding Tesco 100% Pressed Tomato Juice he liked Libby's in the glass jar but this was becoming harder to find and he could not bear most of the own brands. There is trouble if the good stuff is not in the house!
Delicious
Pure tomatoes - nothing added