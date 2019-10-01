By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 100% Pressed Tomato Juice 1L

4(6)Write a review
Tesco 100% Pressed Tomato Juice 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy115kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ / 18kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised tomato juice not from concentrate.
  • 100% PRESSED JUICE. 12 plump tomatoes, selected and pressed at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop over 120 years ago as a small, family run business in the citrus groves of southern Spain. Today, the family’s fifth generation still grow, harvest, squeeze, press and bottle fresh fruits, and draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit.
  • 100% PRESSED JUICE. 12 plump tomatoes, selected and pressed at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop over 120 years ago as a small, family run business in the citrus groves of southern Spain. Today, the family’s fifth generation still grow, harvest, squeeze, press and bottle fresh fruits, and draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Juice (99%), Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, ----

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy76kJ / 18kcal115kJ / 27kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.5g5.3g
Sugars2.7g4.1g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.9g1.4g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Extremely nice

5 stars

Extremely nice

lovely !!!

4 stars

lovely !!!

Good

4 stars

Good taste and good value for money

Juice ok but not in plastic bottle!

1 stars

You should not sell such a product in a plastic bottle!

Really great tomato juice

5 stars

My husband has had a glass of tomato juice every morning for probably 50+ years so is somewhat of a connoisseur. Previous to finding Tesco 100% Pressed Tomato Juice he liked Libby's in the glass jar but this was becoming harder to find and he could not bear most of the own brands. There is trouble if the good stuff is not in the house!

Delicious

5 stars

Pure tomatoes - nothing added

Usually bought next

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice With Bits 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pressed Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce 150Ml

£ 1.70
£1.14/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here