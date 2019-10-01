Tesco 100% Forest Fruits Juice 1 Litre

Lovely juice! Want more!☺
This was one of the nicest juices in the range! I was sad to see it go!😐 I hope you consider adding it again Tesco?😍
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ / 52kcal
Apple Juice (59%), Grape Juice (25%), Strawberry Purée (8%), Blackberry Purée (4%), Blackcurrant Purée (4%).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Produced in Spain
Contains approx. 6 servings
Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|221kJ / 52kcal
|331kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.4g
|18.6g
|Sugars
|11.2g
|16.8g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
