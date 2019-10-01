By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 100% Forest Fruits Juice 1 Litre

5(2)Write a review
Tesco 100% Forest Fruits Juice 1 Litre
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 150ml
  • Energy331kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Sugars16.8g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of apple, grape, strawberry, blackberry and blackcurrant pasteurised juices and purées not from concentrate.
  • 100% PURE JUICE. Pressed from apples and mixed berries selected at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop over 120 years ago as a small, family run business in the citrus groves of southern Spain. Today, the family’s fifth generation still grow, harvest, squeeze, press and bottle fresh fruits, and draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • 100% PURE JUICE. Pressed from apples and mixed berries selected at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop over 120 years ago as a small, family run business in the citrus groves of southern Spain. Today, the family’s fifth generation still grow, harvest, squeeze, press and bottle fresh fruits, and draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • Never from concentrate
  • 100% pure juice
  • Pressed from apples and mixed berries selected at the peak of ripeness
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 150ml
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (59%), Grape Juice (25%), Strawberry Purée (8%), Blackberry Purée (4%), Blackcurrant Purée (4%).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic check local recycling Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy221kJ / 52kcal331kJ / 78kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate12.4g18.6g
Sugars11.2g16.8g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely juice! Want more!☺

5 stars

This was one of the nicest juices in the range! I was sad to see it go!😐 I hope you consider adding it again Tesco?😍

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty

Usually bought next

Tesco 100% Pressed Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pressed Apple & Raspberry Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pure Pineapple Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here