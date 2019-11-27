By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Limited Edition Pigs In Blankets Crisps150g

1.5(7)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy536kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2143kJ / 514kcal

Product Description

  • Bacon and sausage flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Flavouring, Bay Leaf, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract), Bacon Extract (Pork), Sausage Extract (Pork).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2143kJ / 514kcal536kJ / 128kcal
Fat29.3g7.3g
Saturates2.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate52.8g13.2g
Sugars1.1g0.3g
Fibre5.1g1.3g
Protein7.1g1.8g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

These were just normal crisps, mildly tasted of po

2 stars

These were just normal crisps, mildly tasted of pork. Very little flavour.

Wouldn’t buy again. Very disappointed

1 stars

Excellent texture but no flavour at all

Pig in a Poke Crisps

1 stars

Whilst I don't expect to get a slice of cheese on top of cheese and onion crisps, I do expect to get the advertised product. In this case Pigs in Blankets Crisps 150g in the shape clearly promoted on the front of the package. Intrigued by the novelty value of this festive addition to the the snacks range, I purchased them today. Unfortunately, I received a "pig in a poke". The picture packaging falsely advertises the actual content. This product in no way resembles or tastes like a pig in a blanket and violates the illustration that induced me to purchase a rather mundane, ordinary, crisp shaped crisp worthy of the basic range. Lacking in flavour, taste and size. An exceptionally misleading piece of merchandise that should be brought to the attention of Trading Standards. Alternatively, Tesco, re-package, re-shape and request Dave Lewis to keep a tighter reign on his marketing department.

wheres the flavour?

3 stars

ok, not got very much flavour. would have thought being the finest range would have tasted better

So bad, I feel obliged to write a full review :)

1 stars

Truly disgusting. I mean, how can they get it so wrong. I don't ever remember having any flavour of crisps that I found truly awful, until now. These are very strong tasting, very salty, but the taste......it's hard to explain. They taste nothing like sausage OR bacon, just a really strong chemical/perfume taste. Also, they're pretty spicy (no mention of this on the packet). I'm quite partial to a hot curry, vindaloo, madras etc, so it's not like I'm sensitive to spicy food, but even I found these to be pretty hot. It just baffles me as to how a small group of taste testers could have tasted these and thought..."mmmm, yup, that's the one!" I'm 46 years old, and it's the first time in my life I've thrown an almost full packet of crisps in the bin due to the taste. Steer clear of these.

No flavour! Just taste of salt.

1 stars

No flavour! Just taste of salt.

Sounded lovely, but tasted if nothing.

1 stars

Sounded lovely, but tasted if nothing.

