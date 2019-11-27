Tesco Finest Limited Edition Pigs In Blankets Crisps150g

These were just normal crisps, mildly tasted of po
These were just normal crisps, mildly tasted of pork. Very little flavour.
Wouldn’t buy again. Very disappointed
Excellent texture but no flavour at all
Pig in a Poke Crisps
Whilst I don't expect to get a slice of cheese on top of cheese and onion crisps, I do expect to get the advertised product. In this case Pigs in Blankets Crisps 150g in the shape clearly promoted on the front of the package. Intrigued by the novelty value of this festive addition to the the snacks range, I purchased them today. Unfortunately, I received a "pig in a poke". The picture packaging falsely advertises the actual content. This product in no way resembles or tastes like a pig in a blanket and violates the illustration that induced me to purchase a rather mundane, ordinary, crisp shaped crisp worthy of the basic range. Lacking in flavour, taste and size. An exceptionally misleading piece of merchandise that should be brought to the attention of Trading Standards. Alternatively, Tesco, re-package, re-shape and request Dave Lewis to keep a tighter reign on his marketing department.
wheres the flavour?
ok, not got very much flavour. would have thought being the finest range would have tasted better
So bad, I feel obliged to write a full review :)
Truly disgusting. I mean, how can they get it so wrong. I don't ever remember having any flavour of crisps that I found truly awful, until now. These are very strong tasting, very salty, but the taste......it's hard to explain. They taste nothing like sausage OR bacon, just a really strong chemical/perfume taste. Also, they're pretty spicy (no mention of this on the packet). I'm quite partial to a hot curry, vindaloo, madras etc, so it's not like I'm sensitive to spicy food, but even I found these to be pretty hot. It just baffles me as to how a small group of taste testers could have tasted these and thought..."mmmm, yup, that's the one!" I'm 46 years old, and it's the first time in my life I've thrown an almost full packet of crisps in the bin due to the taste. Steer clear of these.
No flavour! Just taste of salt.
Sounded lovely, but tasted if nothing.
