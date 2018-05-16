Old Forester Kentuckey Bourbon 70Cl

Product Description
- Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky
- Old Forester is a premium Kentucky straight bourbon.
- Made using a recipe first introduced in 1870, this high in rye bourbon is full-bodied and rich, with spicy vanilla and oak flavours and a long smooth finish.
- Old Forester is the only bourbon to be distilled pre, post and during Prohibition by the same founding family, who still make it today.
- The Kentucky straight bourbon whisky was first created by George Garvin Brown in 1870 in Louisville. Brown was a pharmacist who recognised early the need for a reliably high-quality whisky at a time when alcohol could only be sold for medicinal purposes. He was the first to sell his bourbon in bottles as opposed to straight from the barrel to the customer and the bottle still bears his handwritten guarantee today. It is this entrepreneurial approach and commitment to quality that has led to Old Forester's respected reputation around the world.
- Old Forester can be enjoyed on the rocks, or makes the perfect ingredient for the classic Whisky Smash cocktail: mix 20ml freshly squeezed lemon juice, 2 tsp caster sugar, 8 crushed mint leaves, and 50ml Old Forester Bourbon in a cocktail shaker, add fresh ice and shake. Add crushed ice to a rocks glass and strain the contents of the shaker into the glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a lemon wedge.
- Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon received 95 points “Extraordinary, Ultimate Recommendation” in the 2015 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
- 70cl bottle, 28 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
- Energy per 100ml: 234kcal
- Energy per 25ml: 59kcal
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Flavour profile: Big and bold. Colour: Clear honey amber. Nose: Intense and sweet, with hints of mint and vanilla, underpinned by oak and pine. Taste: Rich but smooth, with hints of oak, sweetcorn and rye grain character. Spicy, with soft vanilla and light orange notes.
Alcohol Units
30
ABV
43% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Old Forester Whisky Smash:
Name and address
- Distilled & Bottled by:
- Brown Forman Distillers Co.
- At:
- Louisville,
- Kentucky.
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
Return to
- Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
- 45 Mortimer Street,
- London,
- W1W 8HJ,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
