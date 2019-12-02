Tesco Indian Butter Chicken & Rice 450G

So yummy and quick
My grandchildren love this curry with the rice and a few chips and so easy to have ready very quickly
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 149kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Chicken Breast (22%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Yogurt (Milk), Coriander Powder, Paprika, Salt, Cumin Powder, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Dill.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Snap the compartments in half. Place the butter chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Then heat both the compartments for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 25 mins
Made using chicken from Thailand
Pack contains 1 serving
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (419g**)
|Energy
|624kJ / 149kcal
|2614kJ / 623kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|25.0g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|12.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|64.7g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|9.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|4.2g
|Protein
|7.8g
|32.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 419g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019