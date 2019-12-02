By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Butter Chicken & Rice 450G

Tesco Indian Butter Chicken & Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

  • Energy2614kJ 623kcal
    31%
  • Fat25.0g
    36%
  • Saturates12.0g
    60%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and butter sauce with pilau rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of India Creamy tomato and butter curry made with a traditional spice blend Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs, we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • A taste of India
  • Creamy tomato and butter curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Chicken Breast (22%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Yogurt (Milk), Coriander Powder, Paprika, Salt, Cumin Powder, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Snap the compartments in half. Place the butter chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Then heat both the compartments for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (419g**)
Energy624kJ / 149kcal2614kJ / 623kcal
Fat6.0g25.0g
Saturates2.9g12.0g
Carbohydrate15.4g64.7g
Sugars2.4g9.9g
Fibre1.0g4.2g
Protein7.8g32.7g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 419g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

So yummy and quick

5 stars

My grandchildren love this curry with the rice and a few chips and so easy to have ready very quickly

