Tesco Indian Chicken Pakora 150G

Not bad, but too much flour/coating.
Tasty
I bought it once to try and liked it so much it will now be a regular purchase
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 968kJ / 230kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Gram Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Spices, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Sugar, Colours [Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red], Spice Extracts [Turmeric Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Coriander Extract, Fennel Extract], Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Made using chicken from the Netherlands
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (68g**)
|Energy
|968kJ / 230kcal
|658kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|26.6g
|18.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 150g typically weighs 136g.
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
