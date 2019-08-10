By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Chicken Pakora 150G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

½ of a pack
  • Energy658kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 968kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces coated in a spiced batter.
  • A Taste Of India Diced chicken breast coated in a batter with traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Gram Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Spices, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Sugar, Colours [Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red], Spice Extracts [Turmeric Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract, Coriander Extract, Fennel Extract], Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the Netherlands

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (68g**)
Energy968kJ / 230kcal658kJ / 156kcal
Fat7.2g4.9g
Saturates1.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate13.9g9.4g
Sugars0.8g0.5g
Fibre1.8g1.2g
Protein26.6g18.1g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 150g typically weighs 136g.--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Not bad, but too much flour/coating.

3 stars

Tasty

4 stars

I bought it once to try and liked it so much it will now be a regular purchase

