Tesco Chicken Tikka Biryani 400G

Tesco Chicken Tikka Biryani 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2524kJ 599kcal
    30%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 691kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast with spiced rice and a tomato and yogurt sauce, topped with onions.
  • A Taste Of India Tandoori marinated chicken breast with spiced rice and roasted onions
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Biryani Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Mustard Seed, Cumin Seeds, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Salt, Clove Powder], Chicken Breast (25%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Turmeric, Mint, Coriander, Fenugreek Leaf, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Curry Leaf, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil, Dill, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave.
800W/900W 4 mins/3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (365g**)
Energy691kJ / 164kcal2524kJ / 599kcal
Fat3.8g13.7g
Saturates0.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate20.7g75.4g
Sugars2.6g9.6g
Fibre3.5g12.7g
Protein10.2g37.2g
Salt0.5g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 365g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Very poor.

2 stars

Very poor. Nothing like biryani - no flavour and desperate for salt. Purely dryish rice with lumps of chicken and onion. Worst ready meal we have had so will not be repeated. Had this been the first ready meal we had had from Tesco, it would also have been the last!!

Disappointed

3 stars

Did not like this very much and was disappointed the chicken and rice was packed in the same dish there was large pieces of shallot and not very much sauce , i like the Masala and the indiam lamb rogan best of all

Top tip : Serve with Chinese curry sauce. Its ama

4 stars

Top tip : Serve with Chinese curry sauce. Its amazingly good.

Avoid. The let down of an otherwise good range.

1 stars

Really, really horrible - which is surprising as the rest of the range is really quite good. A sparse few lumps of chicken and a three or four massive onions slices in dry, nasty tasting spiced rice. This was a pitiful stab at a meal by someone who has never actually seen a biryani, let alone actually tasted one. Avoid, go for the chicken tikka masala or butter chicken instead.

Best curry

5 stars

One of the tastiest supermarket curries I have eaten. I hope it never changes. Would highly recommend if you like a dry curry.

authentic

5 stars

I have this at least once a week & really enjoy it

Very tasty meal lots of chicken

5 stars

Very tasty meal lots of chicken

Sub-standard product

3 stars

Biryani traditionally is served with Potato curry as a side dish. Chicken needs to be well cooked

