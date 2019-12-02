Tesco Chicken Tikka Biryani 400G

Very poor.
Very poor. Nothing like biryani - no flavour and desperate for salt. Purely dryish rice with lumps of chicken and onion. Worst ready meal we have had so will not be repeated. Had this been the first ready meal we had had from Tesco, it would also have been the last!!
Disappointed
Did not like this very much and was disappointed the chicken and rice was packed in the same dish there was large pieces of shallot and not very much sauce , i like the Masala and the indiam lamb rogan best of all
Top tip : Serve with Chinese curry sauce. Its amazingly good.
Avoid. The let down of an otherwise good range.
Really, really horrible - which is surprising as the rest of the range is really quite good. A sparse few lumps of chicken and a three or four massive onions slices in dry, nasty tasting spiced rice. This was a pitiful stab at a meal by someone who has never actually seen a biryani, let alone actually tasted one. Avoid, go for the chicken tikka masala or butter chicken instead.
Best curry
One of the tastiest supermarket curries I have eaten. I hope it never changes. Would highly recommend if you like a dry curry.
authentic
I have this at least once a week & really enjoy it
Very tasty meal lots of chicken
Sub-standard product
Biryani traditionally is served with Potato curry as a side dish. Chicken needs to be well cooked