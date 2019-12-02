Tesco Indian Prawn Tikka Masala 450G

Very disappointing.
Really, really disappointing. Only 9 prawns, poor flavour and zero curry taste. Rice was nice - yay!
Picture is misleading, only a few TINY prawns
Sauce tasted good - but you needed a microscope to find the few tiny prawns! Picture is misleading and title "King Prawn Tikka Masala" should be reported under the trade description act!
Good curry with too much salt
I wouldn't eat this too often as the salt content is very high but, as an occasional quick meal it is quite tasty. I'd prefer wholegrain rice.
Not Impressed...
I wasn't very impressed with this meal at all. The prawns weren't too bad, but the taste and spices were raw, and I presume onions were still crunchy and not cooked down into the sauce. The rice was also very salty. I won't be selecting it again.