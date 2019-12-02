By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Indian Prawn Tikka Masala 450G

2.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Indian Prawn Tikka Masala 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2241kJ 536kcal
    27%
  • Fat23.8g
    34%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a spiced cream, tomato and almond sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • A taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder], Onion, King Prawn (Crustacean) (12%), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Honey, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Turmeric Powder, Green Chilli, Curry Leaves, Mustard Seed, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fenugreek Leaf, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Snap the compartments in half, place the Prawn Tikka Masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins.
Snap the compartments in half, place the Prawn Tikka Masala in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/(900W).
Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contain whole curry leaves.Caution: This product contains whole spices which should be removed before consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (433g**)
Energy518kJ / 124kcal2241kJ / 536kcal
Fat5.5g23.8g
Saturates1.6g6.9g
Carbohydrate12.9g55.9g
Sugars2.4g10.4g
Fibre2.7g11.7g
Protein4.3g18.6g
Salt0.6g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 433g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contain whole curry leaves.Caution: This product contains whole spices which should be removed before consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very disappointing.

2 stars

Really, really disappointing. Only 9 prawns, poor flavour and zero curry taste. Rice was nice - yay!

Picture is misleading, only a few TINY prawns

2 stars

Sauce tasted good - but you needed a microscope to find the few tiny prawns! Picture is misleading and title "King Prawn Tikka Masala" should be reported under the trade description act!

Good curry with too much salt

4 stars

I wouldn't eat this too often as the salt content is very high but, as an occasional quick meal it is quite tasty. I'd prefer wholegrain rice.

Not Impressed...

2 stars

I wasn't very impressed with this meal at all. The prawns weren't too bad, but the taste and spices were raw, and I presume onions were still crunchy and not cooked down into the sauce. The rice was also very salty. I won't be selecting it again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Indian Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Indian Lamb Rogan & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here