Kiddylicious Veggie Straws
- Tomato, kale and spinach flavoured potato snacks
- When my kids were little I was always look out for new snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious, I make sure that delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- Lightly flavoured with tomato, kale & spinach, these hollow, square straws make learning to eat fun and help develop hand to mouth coordination.
- Suitable from 9 months, these delicious straws are ideal for little ones trying out their 'pincer grip' - easy to grasp, easy to swallow and don't fall apart.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ideal finger food
- Fun & colourful for little fingers
- Encourages self feeding
- Suitable for 9 months+ to grown ups
- No gluten, dairy, nuts or egg
- No added preservatives
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for coeliacs, dairy intolerant and vegetarians
- Pack size: 12G
Information
Ingredients
Veggie Straws (Potato Starch, Dried Potato (30%), Salt, Tomato Powder, Kale Powder, Spinach Powder, Red Beet, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Turmeric), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed/Canola)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya and Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Random selection of straw colours inside.
Produce of
Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are lovingly made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Straws are specifically developed for children from 9 months.
- Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
Lower age limit
9 Months
Net Contents
12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|2168
|261
|Energy (kcal)
|518
|62
|Fat (g)
|29
|3.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|2.1
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|62.0
|7.4
|(of which sugars) (g)
|1.0
|0.1
|Fibre (g)
|3.1
|0.4
|Protein (g)
|3.1
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.9
|0.1
Safety information
