Kiddylicious Sour Cream And Chive Lentil Crisp

Product Description
- Sour cream and chive flavoured lentil snacks
- Lightly flavoured with sour cream & chives, these hollow, square straws make learning to eat fun and help develop hand to mouth coordination.
- Suitable from 12 months, these delicious straws are ideal for little ones trying out their 'pincer grip' - easy to grasp, easy to swallow and don't fall apart.
- When my kids were little I was always on the look out for new snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious. I make sure delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- It's delicious
- Ideal finger food
- Fun for little fingers
- Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups
- Encourages self feeding
- No added sugar
- No nuts or egg
- No added preservatives
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Pack size: 12G
Information
Ingredients
Lentils Straws (Lentil Flour (50%), Potato Starch, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Sour Cream and Chive Seasoning (4%) (Whey Powder (Milk), Onion Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Chives, Parsley, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Kiddylicious Lentil Straws are lovingly made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Lentil Straws are specifically developed children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
Return to
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
- UK.
- www.kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|2095
|251
|Energy (kcal)
|500
|60
|Fat (g)
|22.3
|2.7
|(of which saturates) (g)
|1.7
|0.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|62.8
|7.5
|(of which sugars) (g)
|3.0
|0.4
|Fibre (g)
|0.8
|0.1
|Protein (g)
|11.4
|1.4
|Salt (g)
|1.35
|0.16
|Sodium (g)
|0.5
|0.06
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Lentil Straws are specifically developed children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
