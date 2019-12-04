By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Oven Chips 450G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Oven Chips 450G

This product is only available for delivery between 26/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 2.25
£5.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 26/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1278kJ 304kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 718kJ / 171kcal

Product Description

  • Potato chips coated with batter.
  • Skin on for a rustic finish, seasoned with salt and pepper
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Decant onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven turning halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Decant onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven turning halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (178g**)
Energy718kJ / 171kcal1278kJ / 304kcal
Fat5.9g10.4g
Saturates0.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate24.9g44.3g
Sugars3.5g6.3g
Fibre3.5g6.2g
Protein2.9g5.2g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

awful !

1 stars

the worst foul tasting chips ever !

Very unusual of me to complain.

1 stars

Ordered these in error. Would not buy. Expensive and some going discoloured on edges. Nothing like picture.

Tried twice - never again

2 stars

Bought 2 packs 1st pack cooked 19deg 25 mins as per pack - not cooked through. 2nd pack cooked 200 deg 26 mins just about cooked, not brown an crisped. Size of chips and cooked results nothing like the packaging. Just another item where the packaging totally misrepresents the product. Won't be buying again

Great chips

5 stars

I'm so happy with these chips best oven chips i ever tasted

Don't waste your money, buy frozen oven chips.

1 stars

Save your money, buy frozen oven chips. These were supposed to be for a treat, nowhere near as good as oven chips. They were all very small, I had to crank up the temperature on the oven just to get them to light brown - 40 minutes it took from fresh not frozen and then not great!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Chips 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Crispy Roast Potatoes 450G

£ 2.25
£5.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here