Tesco Oven Chips 450G

awful !
the worst foul tasting chips ever !
Very unusual of me to complain.
Ordered these in error. Would not buy. Expensive and some going discoloured on edges. Nothing like picture.
Tried twice - never again
Bought 2 packs 1st pack cooked 19deg 25 mins as per pack - not cooked through. 2nd pack cooked 200 deg 26 mins just about cooked, not brown an crisped. Size of chips and cooked results nothing like the packaging. Just another item where the packaging totally misrepresents the product. Won't be buying again
Great chips
I'm so happy with these chips best oven chips i ever tasted
Don't waste your money, buy frozen oven chips.
Save your money, buy frozen oven chips. These were supposed to be for a treat, nowhere near as good as oven chips. They were all very small, I had to crank up the temperature on the oven just to get them to light brown - 40 minutes it took from fresh not frozen and then not great!