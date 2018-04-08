Harry Potter-The Complete Collection Dvd

perfect gift for my Potter mad 9 year old
Avery happy 9 year old grand daughter when she opened this on her birthday. Now she can see the story from the books come alive.
Nice set.
I did expect the box to be a bit bigger as it's 16 discs. It's 4 slim 'boxes' with 4 dvds per one. Still a nice set though.
Fantastic quality
I bought this this month for my son whom had seen the first one and was enthralled, it’s nice and compact for 8 films
16 discs were a total bonus.
11 year old birthday and he was blown away. He has read first book so the natural progression was to buy the box set. The extra 8 discs alone were worth the cost.
Great product
Great box set ....girlfriend is Happy she can have a Harry Potter day anytime
Great films
I bought this as a Christmas gift and my daughter was really pleased
Excellent!!!
I ordered it for my son for Christmas. Delivered well within time.
Brilliant
Bought form my daughter at Christmas. Very pleased.
Great movie collection at even better value
Bought this collection of dvds, it was so good and great Value that I got another copy for a family member.
Brilliant service
Great price & very quick delivery to local store the next day.