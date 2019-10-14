Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Fruit Loaf 450G

Too dry and hard going for me, heavy and stodgy.
Too dry and hard going for me, heavy and stodgy.
tasty loaf
Really tasty and moreish.
Extremely tasty
Extremely lovely. Just the right of amount of fruit + cinnamon but don't toast for too long
Great toasted and buttered
This is so lovely. Perfect toasted and buttered with a cup of tea in the afternoon.
Are you sure there is cinnamon in this? No taste
Very bland hardly a hint if cinnamon. Poor product
Autumn treat
A few slices of this toasting loaf is delicious with butter and a cup of ginger infusion, especially on a damp autumnal day!