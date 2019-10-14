By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Fruit Loaf 450G

4(6)Write a review
Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Fruit Loaf 450G
£ 1.25
£0.28/100g
Each portion (approx 40g) contains
  • Energy478 kJ 113 kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1196 kJ

Product Description

  • A Moist and Sweet-Tasting Cinnamon and Raisin Loaf.
  • Friendship & Food
  • Make every day special
  • I've searched the island of Ireland to find food producers who share my philosophy of combining simple but classic ingredients with delicious flavours. Passionate about their products and their methods, they've all developed exciting ways of enhancing taste naturally in their own unique way. Together, we've set out to bring the joys of the table to friends and families everywhere, no matter what the occasion.
  • Paul Rankin
  • For all the family
  • Perfect for breakfast
  • Toast me
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Raisins (28%), Rapeseed Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar, Sugar, Yeast, Cinnamon (3%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Cinnamon, Soya Lecithin), Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, E472 (e)), Soya Flour, Preservative (E282), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (E300)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Use within 2 days once opened.Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use within 1 month. Defrost in a cool dry place for 2 hours. Best Before Date: See tag.

Number of uses

This product contains 11 portions

Recycling info

Bag. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Irwin's Bakery,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WE,
  • N. Ireland.

Return to

  • Any Queries: Please call our customer care line free on 0800 3285 120 or email info@irwinsbakery.com
  • www.irwinsbakery.com
  • www.rankinselection.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (Approx 40g)
Energy 1196 kJ478 kJ
-283 kcal113 kcal
Fat 5.0g2.0g
of which saturates 0.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate 54.2g21.7g
of which sugars 21.1g8.4g
Fibre 2.5g1.0g
Protein 6.6g2.6g
Salt 0.8g0.3g
This product contains 11 portions--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Too dry and hard going for me, heavy and stodgy.

2 stars

Too dry and hard going for me, heavy and stodgy.

tasty loaf

5 stars

Really tasty and moreish.

Extremely tasty

5 stars

Extremely lovely. Just the right of amount of fruit + cinnamon but don't toast for too long

Great toasted and buttered

5 stars

This is so lovely. Perfect toasted and buttered with a cup of tea in the afternoon.

Are you sure there is cinnamon in this? No taste

1 stars

Very bland hardly a hint if cinnamon. Poor product

Autumn treat

5 stars

A few slices of this toasting loaf is delicious with butter and a cup of ginger infusion, especially on a damp autumnal day!

