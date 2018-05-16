By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halloween Dougnuts 12 Pack

Halloween Dougnuts 12 Pack
£ 3.00
£0.25/each
One doughnut
  • Energy1057kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1822kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Ring doughnuts with orange icing and coloured sugar strands.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Orange Icing (12%)(Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Colour (Calcium Carbonate, Paprika Extract), Cornflour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Coloured Sugar Strands (6%)(Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Potato Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Colour (Curcumin), Glazing Agent (Acacia, Shellac), Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten, wheat, soya and milk. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (58g)
Energy1822kJ / 436kcal1057kJ / 253kcal
Fat25.6g14.8g
Saturates12.1g7.0g
Carbohydrate45.1g26.2g
Sugars13.2g7.7g
Fibre2.0g1.2g
Protein5.4g3.1g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

