Hipp Anti-Reflux Milk 800G

Product Description
- Food for special medical purposes Anti-reflux formula milk
- A thickened, nutritionally complete milk formula that is suitable for the dietary management of reflux and regurgitation from birth.
- Under medical supervision, it can be used as the sole source of nutrition for baby, or as part of a varied weaning diet when introduced at around six months.
- Food for special medical purposes from birth
- For the dietary management of reflux and regurgitation
- Stefan Hipp, one of the fourth-generation family owners of HiPP, personally guarantees every product we make, just as his family has done for over 120 years. HiPP quality is something particularly special and very important to us. We don't just meet EU standards, we exceed them. To achieve this, we work with nature rather than against it, in a sustainable way that protects bio-diversity, helping us to produce the best possible ingredients.
- HiPP anti-reflux milk formula is not suitable for vegetarians.
- Content may settle in transit.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
- FSC - FSC Mix®, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org
- FSC - FSC® Carton board from responsible source.
- Contains carob bean gum to thicken the formula
- Climate Positive Production
- Recyclable box
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Whey Product, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Lactose, Thickening Agent Locust Bean Gum, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Mortierella Alpina-Oil, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Choline, Calcium Chloride, L-Phenylalanine, L-Tyrosine, L-Leucine, Magnesium Carbonate, L-Tryptophan, L-Histidine, Ferrous Sulphate, Stabiliser Lactic Acid, Vitamin C, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Inositol, Vitamin E, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodate, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, D-Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- See ingredients shown in bold.
Storage
Best before end see base of packStore in a cool dry place - do not refrigerate. Use sachet within 3 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing the feed
- Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill, as powdered milks are not sterile.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all equipment following the manufacturers' instructions.
- 2 Boil 500 ml of freshly run water and leave to cool for 45 minutes. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Measure the required amount of water into a sterilised bottle (referring to the Feeding Guide).
- 4 Using the scoop provided add the correct number of scoops of powder - 1 level scoop of powder to each fluid ounce of water (approx. 30 ml). Level off the powder using the scoop leveller. Do not press the powder.
- 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and roll between the palms for 5 seconds. Shake for 20 seconds, then leave to stand for 7 minutes to thicken.
- 6 Shake again, then check that the milk is at feeding temperature (approx. 37°C). Feed immediately. Always test the temperature of the milk before feeding.
- Feeding guide (1 scoop = approx. 4.3g powder)
- Approx. age of baby: 0 - 2 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.3kg, 7.3lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 2; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 2fl oz, 60ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 7 - 8
- Approx. age of baby: 3 - 4 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.8kg, 8.4lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 3; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 3fl oz, 90ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 5 - 7
- Approx. age of baby: 5 - 8 weeks; Weight of baby: 4.6kg, 10.1lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 4; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 4fl oz, 120ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 5 - 6
- Approx. age of baby: 2 - 4 months; Weight of baby: 5.35 - 6.7kg, 11.8 - 14.7lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 5; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 5fl oz, 150ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age of baby: 5 months; Weight of baby: 7.2kg, 15.9lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 6; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 6fl oz, 180ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 4 - 5
- Approx. age of baby: about 6 months; Weight of baby: 7.6kg, 16.8lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 7; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 7fl oz, 210ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 4
- Approx. age of baby: 7 - 9 months; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 5; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 5fl oz, 150ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 4
- Approx. age of baby: 10 - 12 months; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 4; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 4fl oz, 120ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby should be fed on demand, particularly in the first few weeks, and may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you need more advice, please contact your healthcare professional.
- Feeding information
- - HiPP anti-reflux is a thickened milk formula - please use a single-hole, fast-flow teat
- - Only use the scoop provided in the pack
- - Do not make feeds weaker or stronger than indicated by adding extra water/scoops, and do not add anything else to milk feeds
- - For hygiene reasons, always freshly prepare feeds and do not prepare in advance. Use made up feeds immediately, and discard anything leftover at the end of the feed, or 2 hours after preparation.
- - Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding
- - A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding
- - Please clean your baby's teeth regularly when they appear
- - Introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged/frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay
- - This product should not be used in conjunction with antacids or other feed thickeners
- - Due to the presence of the natural thickener carob bean gum in this formula, you may notice that your baby's stool becomes softer. This is perfectly normal.
Warnings
- Ask for advice for your healthcare professional before use
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. May be used as a baby's sole source of nutrition from birth. It should only be used under medical supervision. Not suitable for parenteral use. Do not use if your baby is allergic to cows' milk.
- This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the inner foil bags are undamaged before use.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Recyclable Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- HiPP UK Limited,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Reading,
- RG10 0SQ.
Return to
- Contact Us
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml feed†
|Per 100g
|Energy
|275kJ
|2129kJ
|-
|66kcal
|509kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|27.7g
|of which: saturates
|1.5g
|11.6g
|of which: monounsaturates
|1.6g
|12.3g
|of which: polyunsaturates
|0.5g
|3.8g
|Linoleic acid (omega-6)
|0.40g
|3.10g
|a-linolenic acid (omega-3)
|0.06g
|0.47g
|AA (Arachidonic acid)
|13.2mg
|102.0mg
|DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid)
|13.2mg
|102.0mg
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|53.8g
|of which: sugars ††
|6.9g
|53.8g
|of which: lactose
|6.9g
|53.2g
|Inositol
|4.2mg
|32mg
|Fibre
|0.4g
|3.1g
|Protein
|1.25g
|9.67g
|of which: L-carnitine
|1.8mg
|14mg
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.39g
|Sodium
|20mg
|160mg
|Potassium
|66mg
|510mg
|Chloride
|51mg
|395mg
|Calcium
|51mg
|395mg
|Phosphorus
|30mg
|230mg
|Magnesium
|4.5mg
|35mg
|Iron
|0.70mg
|5.4mg
|Zinc
|0.60mg
|4.6mg
|Copper
|0.053mg
|0.41mg
|Manganese
|0.0050mg
|0.039mg
|Fluoride
|<0.005mg
|<0.040mg
|Selenium
|3.8µg
|30µg
|Chromium
|<0.60µg
|<5.0µg
|Molybdenum
|0.80µg
|6.2µg
|Iodine
|15µg
|113µg
|Vitamin A
|54µg
|417µg
|Vitamin D
|1.5µg
|12µg
|Vitamin E
|0.70mg
|5.4mg
|Vitamin K
|5.1µg
|40µg
|Vitamin C
|8.9mg
|69mg
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|0.036mg
|0.28mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg
|1.1mg
|Niacin
|0.34mg
|2.6mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.023mg
|0.18mg
|Folic Acid
|10µg
|78µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.10µg
|1.1µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.34mg
|2.6mg
|Biotin
|1.5µg
|12µg
|Choline (B4)
|25mg
|194mg
|of which:
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|† Typical values per 100 ml prepared feed (12.9g HiPP anti-reflux milk and 90ml water)
|-
|-
|†† From lactose, natural milk sugar (6.9g/100ml)
|-
|-
|The above analytical values are subject to the normal variations that occur with products made from natural ingredients
|-
|-
Safety information
Ask for advice for your healthcare professional before use Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. May be used as a baby's sole source of nutrition from birth. It should only be used under medical supervision. Not suitable for parenteral use. Do not use if your baby is allergic to cows' milk. This product left our factory in a faultless condition. Please ensure that the inner foil bags are undamaged before use.
