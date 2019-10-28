Tesco Ashbeck Still Water 1L
- Still natural mineral water.
- This pure, refreshing Ashbeck Natural Mineral Water is sourced from the rolling hills of Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, in a protected Special Area of Conservation. The water flows deep below ground through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals to give a clear, refreshing taste.
- Still Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden Valley
- Pack size: 1l
Produced in the U.K.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
1L
|Typical Values
|per litre
|Calcium
|11.0mg
|Magnesium
|3.5mg
|Potassium
|2.5mg
|Sodium
|10.0mg
|Bicarbonate
|25.0mg
|Sulphate
|11.0mg
|Nitrate
|15.0mg
|Chloride
|14.0mg
|Dry Residue @ 180C
|85.0mg
|pH
|6.2
