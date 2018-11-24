By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Cooked Lobster 400G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Whole Cooked Lobster 400G
£ 7.00
£1.75/100g
½ of a lobster contains
  • Energy791kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt4.5g
    75%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 395kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Whole cooked Canadian lobster (Homarus americanus) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Traditionally Caught Caught at sea from the Canadian coast, in shell to retain succulence
  • Traditionally caught
  • Caught at sea from the Canadian coast, in shell to retain succulence
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains crustaceans.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using lobster from Canada

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1 Remove the claws from the body of the lobster by twisting off.
  • 2 To remove the meat from the claw, crack with a nut cracker or tap lightly with a hammer.
  • 3 Insert a sharp knife in to the back of the head, cut down to the tail to cut in half and reveal the lobster meat.
  • 4 Scrape off the red roe if not required. Remove and dispose of the dark stomach sac.
  • 5 Use a skewer to remove the meat that is in the legs.
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Remove the claws by twisting claw and knuckles apart (take care shells may be sharp).
  • Insert a sharp knife into the back of the head and cut down to the tail to cut in half.
  • Remove and dispose of the pale sac, the gills in the head area and the dark intestinal thread that runs the length of the tail.
  • Claws and legs: break in to their natural sections and crack the shell by tapping it with a nut cracker or knife. Extract the meat with a fork or skewer.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Any knife is dangerous if misused.Please handle with care and store away from children.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a lobster (200g) contains
Energy395kJ / 93kcal791kJ / 187kcal
Fat1.0g1.9g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.0g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.6g1.2g
Protein19.9g39.7g
Salt2.3g4.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Warning: Any knife is dangerous if misused.Please handle with care and store away from children.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Brilliant quality, loads of meat, great instructio

5 stars

Brilliant quality, loads of meat, great instructions. Perfect...very very tasty

little small but ok for a cheap taster

5 stars

little small but ok for a cheap taster

