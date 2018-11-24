Tesco Whole Cooked Lobster 400G

Brilliant quality, loads of meat, great instructio
Brilliant quality, loads of meat, great instructions. Perfect...very very tasty
little small but ok for a cheap taster
little small but ok for a cheap taster
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 395kJ / 93kcal
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Produced in the U.K. using lobster from Canada
Contains 2 servings
Box. Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a lobster (200g) contains
|Energy
|395kJ / 93kcal
|791kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|19.9g
|39.7g
|Salt
|2.3g
|4.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Warning: Any knife is dangerous if misused.Please handle with care and store away from children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019