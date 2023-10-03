We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Palmers Cocoa Butter Solid Formula 100G

Palmers Cocoa Butter Solid Formula 100G

4.6(683)
Write a review

£4.30

£4.30/100g

Palmers Cocoa Butter Solid Formula 100GCheck out #Jar101 for uses and tips!
Dermatologist Recommended**3 out of 4 dermatologists recommend Palmer's® when recommending cocoa butterHeal and Soften extremely rough, dry skin with Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® original solid, crafted with intensively moisturizing Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E. This unique concentrated solid melts into skin to lock in moisture.Cocoa Butter (Theobroma Cacao): Naturally harvested from cocoa beans, cocoa butter is a rich, nutrient packed super ingredient loaded with antioxidant CMPs (Cocoa Mass Polyphenols) for superior skin healing and moisture barrier protection.Packaging may vary for a short period of time
©2021 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
With vitamin E48 Hour MoistureSmoothes Marks & Tones SkinRelieves Rough, Dry SkinNew Look Same Great FormulaSuitable for Eczema Prone SkinParaben & Phthalate FreeNo Animal Ingredients or TestingFamily Owned & Operated
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Dimethicone, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Beta Carotene (CI 40800), Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate

Produce of

Made in USA with domestic and imported components

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to moisture-thirsty skin. Can be used as an overnight treatment.

View all Body Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here