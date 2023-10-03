Palmers Cocoa Butter Solid Formula 100G Check out #Jar101 for uses and tips!

Dermatologist Recommended* *3 out of 4 dermatologists recommend Palmer's® when recommending cocoa butter Heal and Soften extremely rough, dry skin with Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® original solid, crafted with intensively moisturizing Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E. This unique concentrated solid melts into skin to lock in moisture. Cocoa Butter (Theobroma Cacao): Naturally harvested from cocoa beans, cocoa butter is a rich, nutrient packed super ingredient loaded with antioxidant CMPs (Cocoa Mass Polyphenols) for superior skin healing and moisture barrier protection. Packaging may vary for a short period of time

With vitamin E 48 Hour Moisture Smoothes Marks & Tones Skin Relieves Rough, Dry Skin New Look Same Great Formula Suitable for Eczema Prone Skin Paraben & Phthalate Free No Animal Ingredients or Testing Family Owned & Operated

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Dimethicone, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Beta Carotene (CI 40800), Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate

Produce of

Made in USA with domestic and imported components

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage