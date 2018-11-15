By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Pork Loin Chops 450G

Tesco 2 Pork Loin Chops 450G
£ 3.00
£6.67/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • Pork Chops.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Hand trimmed by butchers, on the bone for a fuller flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a frying pan until hot. For best results fry in al little oil for 13-14 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy your chops at their best, take out of fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1119kJ / 270kcal2518kJ / 607kcal
Fat21.7g48.8g
Saturates8.0g18.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.6g41.9g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaging in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains bones.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Not from UK despite Union Jack on packaging !

1 stars

Packaging has the Union Jack flag on, but meat from the EU?? So wrong, needs changing!!

