Onken Natural Set Yogurt 1Kg

- Energy260kJ 62kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ/62kcal
Product Description
- The Original Biopot® Yogurt
- Made with wholemilk and cultures - nothing else added! Mild, fresh and creamy, its perfect whether you dip it, spoon it or mix it into your favourite dish.
- FNF (Fun Natural Fact)
- Did you know that the liquid on top of this set yogurt is whey which contains protein, vitamins & minerals so stir in, do a little dance and feel good.
- Live Cultures inside - Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgarius
- Live cultures
- Quality from the dairy experts
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep it cool (*Hint* the fridge)Once open enjoy within 3 days (If it lasts that long...) Best Before: see date on lid edge
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
Return to
- Freephone Customer
- Helpline 0080 0090 00100
- onken.co.uk
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|260kJ/62kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.14g
|Calcium
|119mg (15% RI)
|Based on a 100g serving
|-
