Tesco Popcorn Sweet & Salt 200G

Tesco Popcorn Sweet & Salt 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g
1/8 of a bag
  • Energy510kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Popped maize kernels coated with sugar and salt.
  • Light & crunchy
  • Butterfly shaped corn, chosen for its special shape that catches flavour
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2041kJ / 488kcal510kJ / 122kcal
Fat23.4g5.9g
Saturates1.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate60.0g15.0g
Sugars21.6g5.4g
Fibre6.1g1.5g
Protein6.3g1.6g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

