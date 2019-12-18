Cathedral City Baked Bites 6 Pack

- Energy479kJ 115kcal6%
Product Description
- Mini biscuits baked with cheddar cheese.
- Mini biscuits expertly baked with our very own cheddar cheese
- You can taste it's Cathedral City. Our Cornish Creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create a distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Each Baked Bite is made with Cathedral City cheddar, the nation's favourite cheese, freshly grated into our biscuit and oven-baked to a golden finish. Deliciously tasty and moreish, Baked Bites can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
- Burton's Biscuit Co
- Making every day more of a treat
- From the nation's favourite cheese
- Non GM ingredients
- No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 132g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Cheese Powder (Milk) (3%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Autolysed Yeast, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Antioxidant (E306), Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Number of uses
Serving size = 1 bag (22g), 6 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
- Consumer Services,
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- 0151 676 2352
- www.burtonsbiscuits.com
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
Net Contents
6 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22g bag
|% RI* per 22g bag
|RI*Adults
|Energy
|2177kJ
|479kJ
|6%
|8400kJ
|Fat
|29.2g
|6.4g
|9%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|7.8g
|1.7g
|9%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|51.4g
|11.3g
|4%
|260g
|(of which sugars)
|4.0g
|0.9g
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|12.2g
|2.7g
|5%
|50g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.4g
|6%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Serving size = 1 bag (22g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
