Cathedral City Baked Bites 6 Pack

£ 1.39
£1.06/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177kJ

Product Description

  • Mini biscuits baked with cheddar cheese.
  • Mini biscuits expertly baked with our very own cheddar cheese
  • You can taste it's Cathedral City. Our Cornish Creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create a distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Each Baked Bite is made with Cathedral City cheddar, the nation's favourite cheese, freshly grated into our biscuit and oven-baked to a golden finish. Deliciously tasty and moreish, Baked Bites can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
  • Burton's Biscuit Co
  • Making every day more of a treat
  • From the nation's favourite cheese
  • Non GM ingredients
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Cheese Powder (Milk) (3%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Autolysed Yeast, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Antioxidant (E306), Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 bag (22g), 6 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g bag% RI* per 22g bagRI*Adults
Energy 2177kJ479kJ6%8400kJ
Fat 29.2g6.4g9%70g
(of which saturates)7.8g1.7g9%20g
Carbohydrate 51.4g11.3g4%260g
(of which sugars)4.0g0.9g1%90g
Fibre 2.6g0.6g--
Protein 12.2g2.7g5%50g
Salt 1.6g0.4g6%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
Serving size = 1 bag (22g)----
6 servings per pack----

