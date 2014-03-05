By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Feroglobin Fizz Tablets X20

No ratings yetWrite a review
Feroglobin Fizz Tablets X20
£ 5.90
£0.30/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Effervescent iron, vitamin C, zinc & copper tablets. Food supplement with sweeteners.
  • Vits. C, B6, B12 helps to reduce tiredness & fatigue
  • Gentle on the stomach
  • No aspartame
  • Easily absorbed
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vits. C, B6, B12 helps to reduce tiredness & fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Citric Acid, Sweeteners: Sorbitol & Sucralose, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Orange Flavouring, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Starch, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Citrate, Betacarotene Prep., Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid)

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach or children.For Best Before End date see base of tube.

Produce of

Made in Britain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Dissolved one tablet in a glass of water to make a refreshing orange flavour drink.
  • Take once daily. Do not exceed recommended intake.

Additives

  • Free From Aspartame

Warnings

  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, seek professional advise before use if you are under medical supervision, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Contains polyols, excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Check seal is intact before first use. Replace pop-off lid securely.
  • Not suitable for children under 12.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • For more info:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.feroglobin.com

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

20 x Natural Orange Flavour Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Tab% EC NRV
Vitamin C 80mg100
Vitamin B6 5mg357
Folic Acid 200µg100
Vitamin B12 10µg400
Iron 17mg121
Zinc 10mg100
Copper 1000µg100
* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram--

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, seek professional advise before use if you are under medical supervision, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Contains polyols, excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Check seal is intact before first use. Replace pop-off lid securely. Not suitable for children under 12.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here