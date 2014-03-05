Feroglobin Fizz Tablets X20
Product Description
- Effervescent iron, vitamin C, zinc & copper tablets. Food supplement with sweeteners.
- Vits. C, B6, B12 helps to reduce tiredness & fatigue
- Gentle on the stomach
- No aspartame
- Easily absorbed
- Suitable for vegans
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Sweeteners: Sorbitol & Sucralose, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Orange Flavouring, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Starch, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Citrate, Betacarotene Prep., Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Copper Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid)
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach or children.For Best Before End date see base of tube.
Produce of
Made in Britain
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Dissolved one tablet in a glass of water to make a refreshing orange flavour drink.
- Take once daily. Do not exceed recommended intake.
Additives
- Free From Aspartame
Warnings
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, seek professional advise before use if you are under medical supervision, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Contains polyols, excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Check seal is intact before first use. Replace pop-off lid securely.
- Not suitable for children under 12.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
20 x Natural Orange Flavour Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tab
|% EC NRV
|Vitamin C
|80mg
|100
|Vitamin B6
|5mg
|357
|Folic Acid
|200µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|10µg
|400
|Iron
|17mg
|121
|Zinc
|10mg
|100
|Copper
|1000µg
|100
|* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram
Safety information
Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, seek professional advise before use if you are under medical supervision, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Contains polyols, excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Check seal is intact before first use. Replace pop-off lid securely. Not suitable for children under 12.
