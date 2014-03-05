Wellteen Him Tablets X30
- Vitamin and mineral tablets with Co-enzyme Q10, for teenagers and young men.
- Advanced nutritional support for teenagers and young men
- Ensuring a healthy, balanced diet is essential but it's not always a priority in a hectic teenage lifestyle. Wellteen® Him has been specifically formulated to provide a comprehensive range of vitamins, minerals and botanical extract, to help support the daily nutritional requirements of teenagers and young men aged 13-19 years.
- Tiredness & Fatigue
- Juggling studies with sports and a busy social life? Wellteen® Him provides vitamins B6, B12 and C which contribute to normal energy release and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, helping to maintain vitality and wellness.
- Immune system
- Vitamin D, zinc and selenium contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Cognitive function
- Zinc, iron and iodine contribute to normal cognitive function, whilst pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- From the UK's no 1 Vitabiotics supplement range
- To help maintain vitality & wellness
- 24 nutrients
- With vitamins B6 & B12 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
- Studies, sports, late nights, early mornings
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives and yeast
- Wellteen is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Vitamins B6, B12, and C which contribute to normal energy release and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, helping to maintain vitality and wellness
- Vitamin D, zinc and selenium contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Zinc, iron and iodine contribute to normal cognitive function, whilst pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance
Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyllin], Glycerin), Zinc Sulphate, Ferrous Fumarate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Tomato Extract, Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin A (as Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Co-Enzyme Q10, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
13 Years
19 Years
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV*
|L-Carnitine Tartrate
|50 mg
|Tomato Extract
|20 mg
|Providing pure Lycopene
|1 mg
|Co-enzyme Q10
|2 mg
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|Vitamin A (1333 IU)
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)
|20 µg
|400
|Vitamin E (Natural Source)
|8 mg α-TE
|67
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|6 mg
|545
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|3 mg
|214
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|8 mg
|571
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|15 µg
|600
|Biotin
|75 µg
|150
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Magnesium
|94 mg
|25
|Iron
|11 mg
|79
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|130 µg
|87
|*NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
