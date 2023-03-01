Redoxon Orange Immune Support Vitamin Tablets 10

Triple Action is a food supplement with sweeteners Our bodies cannot make Vitamin C and we must therefore get it from our diet by eating foods which are rich in Vitamin C like fresh fruit and vegetables. Sometimes it can be good to get a little extra Vitamin C, which is where Redoxon® can help. Find out more at: www.redoxon.co.uk

Food Supplement Triple Action - Vitamin C, D & Zinc Immune Support* Redoxon® Triple Action is a combination of high strength Vitamin C, D and Zinc to help keep your immune system - your body's natural protector - on top form. When you have a busy lifestyle and you need to be at your best, some occasional support is always helpful. Vitamin C *Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that, among other things, helps to support our immune system. Vitamin D Vitamin D is primarily formed through the action of UV sunlight on the skin and helps to support the immune system. Getting your daily dose of sunlight is not always possible. Top up your Vitamin D with Redoxon® Triple Action. Redoxon contains the daily government recommended intake of Vitamin D (10 micrograms). Zinc Zinc helps maintain your skin - the body's first life of defence. *Zinc is a mineral which helps to support your immune system as well as an antioxidant which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. It has a wide range of functions in the body, including contributing to the maintenance of bones, normal hair, nails and skin.

Free from sugar Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonates), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Bulking Agent (Isomalt), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Zinc (Zinc Citrate), Salt, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol)

Net Contents

10 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage