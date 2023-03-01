We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Redoxon Orange Immune Support Vitamin Tablets 10

Vegetarian

Triple Action is a food supplement with sweetenersOur bodies cannot make Vitamin C and we must therefore get it from our diet by eating foods which are rich in Vitamin C like fresh fruit and vegetables. Sometimes it can be good to get a little extra Vitamin C, which is where Redoxon® can help.Find out more at: www.redoxon.co.uk
Food SupplementTriple Action - Vitamin C, D & ZincImmune Support*Redoxon® Triple Action is a combination of high strength Vitamin C, D and Zinc to help keep your immune system - your body's natural protector - on top form. When you have a busy lifestyle and you need to be at your best, some occasional support is always helpful.Vitamin C*Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that, among other things, helps to support our immune system.Vitamin DVitamin D is primarily formed through the action of UV sunlight on the skin and helps to support the immune system. Getting your daily dose of sunlight is not always possible. Top up your Vitamin D with Redoxon® Triple Action.Redoxon contains the daily government recommended intake of Vitamin D (10 micrograms).ZincZinc helps maintain your skin - the body's first life of defence.*Zinc is a mineral which helps to support your immune system as well as an antioxidant which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. It has a wide range of functions in the body, including contributing to the maintenance of bones, normal hair, nails and skin.
Free from sugarSuitable for vegetarians
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that, among other things, helps to support our immune systemVitamin D is primarily formed through the action of UV sunlight on the skin and helps to support the immune systemZinc is a mineral which helps to support your immune system as well as an antioxidant which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
Free from sugar

Ingredients

Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonates), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Bulking Agent (Isomalt), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Zinc (Zinc Citrate), Salt, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol)

Net Contents

10 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

How to use Redoxon® Triple Action?Adults and children over 12: Dissolve 1 tablet per day in a glass of water to make a refreshing orange drink.

