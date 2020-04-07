By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Martin Miller Gin 70Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
Martin Miller Gin 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin
  • Martin Miller's Gin have partnered with award winning night sky photographer, Babak Tafreshi, to release a unique image of Iceland, where pure Icelandic spring water is sourced to blend the British gin to strength.
  • The Icelandic water gives the multi-award winning gin its subtle bouquet and famous trademark softness for an experience beyond expectation.
  • Distilled in batches for consistent quality and mixability, Martin Miller's Gin's clean and refreshing taste is ideal for all cocktails and makes the perfect gin and tonic.
  • In 1999, when Martin Miller first set out, his aim was not to simply create a great gin but to create a whole new gin Renaissance. We've been making gin that way ever since, combining his romance with tradition and his passion for innovation and adventure. Then matching his obsession for crafting the ultimate contemporary English gin to the inspired madness of blending it to strength using pure Icelandic spring water. That's because we know it's gentle magic gives his multi-award winning gin its subtle bouquet and famous trademark softness.
  • 80 Proof
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled in England, blended and bottled using Icelandic spring water for Arctic Clarity

Name and address

  • Distilled, blended and bottled by:
  • Martin Miller's Gin Limited,
  • Plaza 535,
  • Kings Road,
  • London,
  • SW10 0SZ.

Return to

  • www.martinmillersgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Beautiful, smooth and sexy

5 stars

Beautiful gin from the first sip. It was in a three miniature box my husband bought me for Christmas and it will now definitely be on the hint list for future birthday, Christmas gifts.

Magnificent

5 stars

Sensational gin, absolutely stunning

Wear hand protection when opening!

1 stars

Bought for Christmas, but when opening,not known to me, a piece of the bottle was missing with a sharp edge, and cut my thumb badly.This obviously occured during manufacture as their was no piece of glass found. Returned to Tesco who refunded the money and sent a report to the distiller, and we expected a response. No communication after a month,even after following it up with Tesco, so cannot recommend the distiller or the product.

