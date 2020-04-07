Martin Miller Gin 70Cl

Beautiful, smooth and sexy
Beautiful gin from the first sip. It was in a three miniature box my husband bought me for Christmas and it will now definitely be on the hint list for future birthday, Christmas gifts.
Magnificent
Sensational gin, absolutely stunning
Wear hand protection when opening!
Bought for Christmas, but when opening,not known to me, a piece of the bottle was missing with a sharp edge, and cut my thumb badly.This obviously occured during manufacture as their was no piece of glass found. Returned to Tesco who refunded the money and sent a report to the distiller, and we expected a response. No communication after a month,even after following it up with Tesco, so cannot recommend the distiller or the product.